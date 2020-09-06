Argentum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.