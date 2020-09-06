Arion Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Arion has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Arion has a total market cap of $21,275.53 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00124685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00225649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.01597954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00167290 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,925,660 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.