Arweave (AR) Trading Down 21.4% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00050187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $172.46 million and $6.19 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.18 or 0.05356392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052195 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.