ATLANT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $187.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $973,250.20 and $187.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.83 or 0.05313427 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052218 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.