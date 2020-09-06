ATN (ATN) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, ATN has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin. ATN has a market capitalization of $766,965.06 and approximately $11,066.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00124222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00225247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01591053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00165540 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, Allcoin and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.