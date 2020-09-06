Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 244,751 Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 244,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Overstock.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 47.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 210,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $830,082 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

OSTK traded down $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.40. 10,152,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141,731. Overstock.com Inc has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

