Atom Investors LP Invests $7.91 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000. Ross Stores comprises 0.5% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 63.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Nomura reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. 1,776,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,156. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

