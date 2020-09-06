Atom Investors LP Trims Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. Servicemaster Global makes up approximately 0.5% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SERV. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of SERV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,126. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

