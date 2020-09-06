Auxilium (AUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.50 Million

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $12,903.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Auxilium

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,172,600 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auxilium Coin Trading

Auxilium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auxilium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auxilium using one of the exchanges listed above.

