Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $5.61 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Bezant has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $203,005.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00124997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00223159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.01594508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00167439 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.