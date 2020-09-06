BiblePay (BBP) Hits Market Cap of $358,549.92

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $358,549.92 and approximately $12,537.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,524,290,002 coins. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

