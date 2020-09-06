BitcoiNote (BTCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,957.86

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $15,957.86 and $14.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,887,496 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

