Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 318,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 142,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.