Blockpass One Day Volume Reaches $3,771.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $185,879.17 and $3,771.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00124685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00225649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.01597954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00167290 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

