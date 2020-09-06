Blur (BLUR) Market Capitalization Reaches $129,448.14

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $129,448.14 and $17,452.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00122083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00224457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.01592755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00169767 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,234,250 coins and its circulating supply is 5,874,250 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.