Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.09). Brinker International reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 151.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $310,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,666 shares of company stock worth $3,715,848 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 536.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 299,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $45.68. 1,459,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,285. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

