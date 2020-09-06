Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Plymouth Ind Re also reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Ind Re.

Get Plymouth Ind Re alerts:

Shares of Plymouth Ind Re stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. Plymouth Ind Re has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.