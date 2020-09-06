Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will announce $105.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $328.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $588.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.74 million to $611.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $560.37 million, with estimates ranging from $479.71 million to $601.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

WTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 193,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,602. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $460.87 million, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 561.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 764,726 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 525,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 53.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 293.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,813 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

