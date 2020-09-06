Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

CWH traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.83. Camping World has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.26 per share, with a total value of $100,167.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,347,040.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 77,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,930 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Camping World by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

