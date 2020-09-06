Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report $130,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $380,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%.

CLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Celsion stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 571,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

