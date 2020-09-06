Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Health Catalyst also posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $795,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,552,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,139 shares of company stock worth $28,857,657 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 472,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 25.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 118.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 609,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $41.26.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.