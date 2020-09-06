Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on OIIM. ValuEngine downgraded O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

OIIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 81,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 3.63% of O2Micro International worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

