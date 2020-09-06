Brokerages Expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.87 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce sales of $371.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.30 million and the lowest is $359.00 million. Opko Health posted sales of $228.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPK. TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 13,497,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,415,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opko Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit