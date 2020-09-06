Brokerages Expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce sales of $371.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.30 million and the lowest is $359.00 million. Opko Health posted sales of $228.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPK. TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 13,497,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,415,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

