Brokerages Set Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Target Price at €0.99

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €0.99 ($1.16).

HDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.64) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

ETR HDD remained flat at $€0.61 ($0.72) during trading hours on Friday. 421,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company has a market cap of $185.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a one year low of €0.48 ($0.57) and a one year high of €1.38 ($1.62). The company’s 50-day moving average is €0.69 and its 200-day moving average is €0.67.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

