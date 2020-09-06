Brokerages Set NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target at $4.55

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 3,009,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 42.01 and a quick ratio of 42.01. The firm has a market cap of $978.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.83.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

