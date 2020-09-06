Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $145.75

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.75.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.43. 700,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.35. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in SAP by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,397,000 after buying an additional 192,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SAP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after buying an additional 73,486 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after buying an additional 223,416 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.