Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $30.25

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several brokerages have commented on SBGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

SBGI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 653,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 116,788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 347,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

