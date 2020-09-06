CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAIXY. AlphaValue raised shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get CAIXABANK/ADR alerts:

Shares of CAIXY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 420,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CAIXABANK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIXABANK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.