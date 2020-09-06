Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will announce $85.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.35 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $58.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $374.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.86 million to $394.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $583.24 million, with estimates ranging from $529.54 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

NYSE CGC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.36. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,021 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,673 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 759,744 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

