Carry (CRE) Market Cap Achieves $9.84 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Carry has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $856,467.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.75 or 0.05256937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051761 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,765,245,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,561,008,802 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

