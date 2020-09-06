Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,946,641.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $336,788.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,242. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.59. 270,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.95. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.