Cashaa Market Cap Hits $16.78 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and $986,370.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 73.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00124222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00225247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01591053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00165540 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

