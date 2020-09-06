CCUniverse Trading Down 30% Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 30% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $8,425.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002943 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002790 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000161 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.