Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTL. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. FMR LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Centurylink by 196.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Centurylink by 19.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,114,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 304,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Centurylink by 2.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 178,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 9,458,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,588,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Centurylink has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

