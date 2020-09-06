ChainX Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00053053 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a market capitalization of $36.27 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,621,700 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

