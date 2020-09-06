Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will post sales of $143.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.50 million. Chegg posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $612.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $618.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $763.10 million, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $802.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $1,815,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,179 shares in the company, valued at $137,407,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,389.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,205,166. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $599,998,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chegg by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 122.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,589 shares during the last quarter.

CHGG stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,187. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,787.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

