Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $36.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.49. 196,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,915. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

