Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHYHY. Danske cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

