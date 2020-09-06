Coatue Management LLC Buys 824,989 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,989 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $94,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 71.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $644,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $236,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,239,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 29.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

MU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,594,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.