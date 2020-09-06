Coatue Management LLC Buys 9,152,731 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 9.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.51% of Walt Disney worth $1,025,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

DIS traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,240,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,066. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

