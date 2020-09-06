Coatue Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,750,000 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,113,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 223,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 333,382 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

INO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 12,505,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,751,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

