Coatue Management LLC Has $10.54 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,287,982 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543,601 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after buying an additional 888,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,873,000 after buying an additional 151,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,171,000 after buying an additional 250,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,766,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,262. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,770 shares of company stock worth $2,809,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

