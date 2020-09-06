Coatue Management LLC Has $122.68 Million Holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853,688 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 1.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $122,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $1,067,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,317.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $19,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,568,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,350,785 shares of company stock valued at $205,246,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $79.57. 4,656,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,978.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

