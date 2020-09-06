Coatue Management LLC Has $198.19 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,168,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 706,763 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 1.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $198,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 186,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.74. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

