Coatue Management LLC Invests $147.43 Million in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 856,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,428,000. Docusign comprises about 1.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Docusign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $25.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.26. 26,930,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush upped their target price on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

