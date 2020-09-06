Coatue Management LLC Invests $8.78 Million in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other Nikola news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $35.55. 10,455,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07. Nikola Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

