Coatue Management LLC Makes New $9.05 Million Investment in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,763,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of DHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth about $1,416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in DHT by 280.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 525,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.25. 2,519,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DHT Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $773.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.21.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. DHT’s payout ratio is 336.84%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

