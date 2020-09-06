Coatue Management LLC Purchases New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 864,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,298 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.72. 3,247,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

