Coatue Management LLC Takes $24.12 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 87,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,116,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Align Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.00. 810,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.25. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $326.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.