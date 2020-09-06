Coatue Management LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Coatue Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,027.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $18.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,234. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $501.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.91 and a 200-day moving average of $370.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

